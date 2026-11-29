Orange City Councillors will once again vote on proposed changes to the city's waste collection after a rescission motion was lodged following the last meeting.

On Tuesday, November 16, Council moved a raft of changes to collection services as part of a new contract with waste management company JR Richards & Sons.

The changes, says Council, would allows residents to tailor collections to suit their needs and follows community consultation and a review of how residents use Orange’s existing waste services, including waste audits and bin inspections.

Under the new contract, the standard household garbage collection (red bin) would move from weekly to fortnightly, with food and garden organics (green bin), and recycling (yellow bin) continuing weekly.

But, the contract allows for flexibility with residents who need more frequent collections able to customise their service. This includes; retaining weekly red-bin collections for an additional fee; additional red, green or yellow bins; and as needed extra collection through Council’s existing bin collection ticket system, currently priced at $2 per bin.

According to Council's community consultation 41 per cent of respondents favoured a fortnightly red bin collection, while 80 per cent were in favour of greater choice in their waste collection services.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto argued the new contract recognised that needs vary from household to household.

“One size fits all would have been an easy option but creating a flexible system is more equitable and will encourage diversion from landfill,” he said.

Council's waste audits have revealed that 45 per cent of material placed in red bins should in fact be disposed of through yellow recycling or green organics bins. In another 2023/24 inspection program of approximately 2,700 red bins about 54 per cent of bins put out for collection were half-full or less.

“The data shows that 41 per cent of residents support a fortnightly red bin collection, while many others could also manage with this service by making better use of their recycling and organics bins," Cr Mileto said.

Since announcing the proposed changes, which were to come into effect in March 2028, there has been vocal community opposition. Those against the changes argue that it is simply a rate hike and that it will lead to overflowing and odorous bins for households.

Council has not revealed the pricing structure of the proposed new service a the new service stating: "While the tender process has established the overall contract cost, individual household charges and fees for additional services are yet to be determined."

But, Council says households choosing fortnightly red-bin collections would pay less than those opting for weekly collections.

Council’s Environmental Sustainability Policy Committee Chair, Cr David Mallard, said almost a third of Orange households are single-person households and the proposed new contract recognised that household waste collection needs varied.

“Rather than providing exactly the same level of service to every household, the new contract allows residents to choose additional collections based on their needs. We also have an opportunity to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill by making better use of the recycling and food and garden organics services already available to households," Cr Mallard said.

But on Wednesday, November 17, Council received a notice of rescission on the new waste collection arrangements.

The motion was lodged by Councillors Kevin Duffy, Graeme Judge and Tammy Greenhalgh and means the decision on the new contract will again be considered at the next Council meeting on Tuesday, December 1.

If the motion is successful, the original decision will be overturned and Council can consider a new proposal. If unsuccessful, the original decision will stand.