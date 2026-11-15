Orange City Council has installed Return and Earn bin baskets at 50 key locations across the city to help divert bottles and cans from landfill. The NSW Government’s Return and Earn bin baskets program is aimed at keeping more bottles and cans out of landfill and putting them into the hands of eager recyclers.

Explaining how the program works, Environmental Sustainability Policy Committee chair, Cr David Mallard, said the baskets are attached to existing bins across the city. “The idea is that, when you are out, instead of placing an eligible bottle or a can in the bin, you can place it in the basket and then it’s available for someone else to collect,” Cr Mallard said. “We already know there are some dedicated citizen recyclers who visit bins around the city and this just provides a new opportunity to help improve our recycling outcomes.”

Community members are encouraged to leave their empty eligible containers in the baskets for someone else to collect instead of placing them in the bin. Then, anyone passing by, including charities or community groups, can collect the drink containers to take to their nearest return point for the 10c refund. The scheme is already operating at 31 NSW councils and is proving very effective at reducing landfill. Initial data from participating councils after installation shows an average of 69 per cent reduction in drink containers going into public-place bins, and ultimately landfill.

The bin basket sites in Orange include busy pedestrian areas in the CBD along with key parks and recreation areas, including the barbecues at Lake Canobolas and Gosling Creek.