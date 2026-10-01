Rock 'n' roll is king; at least it was for the few hundred committed punters at Orange's recent The Gig event, anyway...

From the nation that created pub rock, old head-bangers often despair at the anaemic state of live music in 2026. However, the success of the recent locally organised and run event in The Colour City must give cause for hope!

Featuring punk and metal line-ups, The Gig show hosted in early September at Orange Showgrounds was declared "an enormous success" for the region by organisers, attracting visitors from as far afield as Darwin and Adelaide.

In more good news, the event also provided a rare opportunity for young local performers to play at a professional event alongside internationally recognised talent before an appreciative crowd.

Staged by local production company CCT Productions, The Gig packed a multi-band main stage across both nights alongside the TNT stage, showcasing emerging talent from across the Central West with more than 400 attendees coming through the gates.

"Having people travel in from Brisbane, Canberra, Darwin, and Adelaide for a first-time event is honestly beyond what we expected – that's exactly the kind of drawcard we hoped The Gig could be for the region," CCT Productions technical director Mitch Colton said.

"It's been months of work behind the scenes, and to see it land the way it did, with such a positive response from fans, artists, and the industry, has made it all worthwhile."

Beyond the main stage line-up, which featured headliners Luca Brasi and Windwaker, organisers pointed to the TNT stage – "Tomorrow's Noise Today" – as one of the event's standout features, giving emerging musicians from across the Central West a platform alongside world-class touring acts.

Another unique part of the event was its credentials as a genuinely well-run, all-ages event open to all music fans that didn't go unnoticed by artists on the bill either.

In an email to organisers after the event, touring band Ghazza said the genuinely all-ages crowd was great to see, giving them the chance to meet young fans they don't usually get to connect with at gigs; something they'd be keen to be involved in again in the future.

The Gig also drew significant media attention well beyond Orange, with interviews across commercial and ABC radio, with metropolitan journalists also attending, and features in respected music industry outlets in the lead-up – a strong sign for an untested regional event.

The CCT Productions crew said this year's positive response has them looking ahead to what's next and how they could potentially build destination live music into a recurring fixture on the region's event calendar.

"We're going to take some time to properly debrief and unpack what worked before we start planning what's next," Coulton said.

"Nothing's locked in yet, but watch this space," he concluded.