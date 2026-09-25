The Orange Symphony Orchestra presents an exciting spring concert this Sunday, September 27, with a rarely seen program that brings the Saxophone to the fore while highlighting the skills and diversity of our local orchestra musicians.

The concert - Copland, Pärt, Glazunov, Cawrse and Bizet - conducted by Dr Joanna Drimatis, features Saxophone Soloist Dr Jay Byrnes of the Nexus Quartet - a rare treat to hear saxophone in an orchestral setting.

“No, it’s not very common at all,” Jay said. “The saxophone is usually, when seen in an orchestral setting, used in a soloistic way to bring out a particular melody or something, rather than a core part of the orchestra.

“So it doesn't happen very often, but when it does, we feel it's a very special moment.”

As a soloist and chamber musician, Jay has performed extensively throughout Europe, South America and Australasia, sharing the stage with some of the world’s leading musicians and ensembles. His orchestral appearances include performances with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Simón Bolívar Orchestra of Venezuela.

But this is the first time he will share the stage with his hometown orchestra in Orange.

“I’m definitely very much excited to be finally playing with the Orange Symphony Orchestra, something I've dreamt of doing since I moved to Orange some nine years ago now,” he enthused.

“And it's going to be an incredible show. I'll be playing the Glazunov saxophone concerto, which is one of the icons of the saxophone repertoire… It's an incredible piece of music of the Romantic era and really showcases the saxophone's capabilities in that sort of lyrical way, but also has a few fireworks in there as well!”

The other major works on Sunday’s program to feature Jay are Georges Bizet’s L’Arlésienne Suites.

“As a saxophone player, they're dear to our hearts as well,” Jay explains, “because they have two really great orchestral excerpts, or moments for the saxophone within the orchestra, which is quite rare.

“So it is a beautiful opportunity to share some beautiful music with the Orange Orchestra and also with the community of Orange!”

The Orange Symphony Orchestra presents Copland, Pärt, Glazunov, Cawrse and Bizet this Sunday, September 27, at Kinross Wolaroi School’s Derek Pigot Auditorium.

Doors open at 2 pm for a 2.30pm start. Tickets via Humanitix. Students free.

Program: