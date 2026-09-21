Getting their old jalopies ready to go for the upcoming Lunchbox Rally has been no walk in the park for Orange's Ryan family.

With cars entered required to cost under $1500 for the famous bush charity event, there's an odd spanner in the works even at this late stage, Sean recently told Orange City Life.

One of the famous "Box" outback rally series that fundraises thousands for the Cancer Council each year, the event involves a parent riding with one of their children, with the Ryan family definitely going along together with this one.

"In the Lunchbox Rally, each team has one adult and one kid in each themed car. This year is extra special, as we have two family cars taking on the trek," Sean explained.

"My wife Karina is driving a Mario-themed car with our son Arlo, 9, and I am driving a Ghostbusters-themed car with our son, Fletcher, 8!" he added.

As is the wont with vehicles on their last few hundred kilometres, though, things have a habit of going wrong…

"We were hoping to get another photo taken, however, the 'Mario Kart' is on the hoists for a failed shock and strut-top, and the 'Ghostbuster' is at the auto electricians," Sean revealed.

"EWS Mechanical and Apple City Auto Electrics are working on the cars free of charge," he added.

In even better news, the family's Trivia Night fundraiser held last month was a wonderful success with the event raising just under $3000, which Sean described as "a great effort", following a late appeal for entries in the August 20 issue of Orange City Life.

Teams and individuals battled it out over word plays, best jokes, true or false questions, visual puns, and Who Am I rounds, with the whole event expertly MC'd by Ashlee Moon from sponsor Harley & Hem Coffee Brewers in Byng Street.

Sean described how the Lunchbox is part of the "Box" rally series – that also includes the singularly named S%&*Box and the Mystery Box events – that all raise vital funds for the Cancer Council.

These good deeds, he explained, are a way of honouring the good work that the Cancer Council does for a disease that affects almost everyone.

"We've been touched by cancer amongst our family and friends; my mum battled breast cancer, and we also lost a good friend who was only in his forties.

"Thankfully though, my mum has come out the other side."

For now, the Ryan family is getting ready to hit the road next Friday, September 25, from Dubbo, with the Rally's five-day route exploring outback locations including Lightning Ridge, Eulo, and Louth, before returning to Dubbo.

Want to help out? Just use the attached QR code to see how you can help the Ryans raise money for the Cancer Council.