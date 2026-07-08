Just as you can borrow books from Orange City Library, soon you will be able to borrow seeds.

The library staff are setting up a seed library where community members can 'borrow' free vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower seeds to grow their own plants at home.

“The concept is simple," Orange City Council’s Deputy Mayor and Recreation and Culture Policy Committee Chair, Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh, explained.

"Library users can pick up a free packet of seeds, grow the plants at home and, if possible, return some seeds from their harvest for someone else to borrow next season." The idea, she said, is to encourage people to start growing their own fruit and vegetables at home by helping to lessen the upfront cost, which is especially helpful if they’re only learning or the idea of starting a garden feels daunting.

She said seed libraries are popping up in cities all over the world.

“As people across the world become more environmentally conscious, there’s a growing interest in sustainable living and food security and seed libraries fit perfectly with that by supporting our residents to learn new skills and grow their own food, especially our younger generations," Cr Greenhalgh said.

Seed libraries are also being established at Canowindra and Blayney libraries which are part of Central West Libraries operated by Orange City Council.

To get things started, the library is currently looking for donations of seeds, particularly vegetable, fruit and herb seeds. The seeds will be loaned out closer to spring when it is time for them to be planted.

The library has already received generous donations from members of the community garden at the Environmental Learning Facility (ELF) at Orange Showground.

People are encouraged to drop seeds off at the library marked with details of what type of plant they are and when they were harvested.

“Because they’ve been collected from our local area they have a better chance of thriving in local gardens because they are plants that have succeeded in our climate,” Cr Greenhalgh said.

Library staff will also run gardening sessions in the October school holidays to support children and teenagers to develop their skills and have a better chance of success growing vegetables at home.

Importantly, the library hopes borrowers remember to return some seeds at the end of the season.

“Returning seeds matters because it helps replenish stocks and ensures the library remains a shared community resource,” Cr Greenhalgh said.

To find out more about the seed library, get in touch with Orange City Library on 6393 8132.