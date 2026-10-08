Celebrating 60 great years serving the Colour City and beyond, Anson Street School is holding a Shine in the Vines event later this month to commemorate this vibrant and caring community.

For six decades, the school has supported students with diverse learning needs in the Orange area by delivering specialised education and programs that empower every student to reach their full potential.

Set in the stunning surroundings of the Anson Farm Vineyard where, since 2006, students have nurtured 1600 vines, the event also includes a dazzling exhibition of classic and high-performance vehicles presented by the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club and Orange Street Meet Club, a school spokesperson says.

“There will be a host of activities including morning tea, wine tastings, a breakfast and lunch barbecue, a coffee cart, fresh fruits from Hillside Harvest, and engaging displays from the NSW Police and NSW Rural Fire Service,” the spokesperson says.

“Live entertainment from Cassie & Robbie will add to the festive atmosphere throughout the morning,” they add.

There will also be an old friend of Anson Street featuring on the day as a special guest, the spokesperson says.

“A highlight of the display will be the lovingly restored red 1949 Austin truck, a truly special project that began in 2012 when Anson Street School students embarked on an ambitious automotive journey.

“Completed in 2014, the truck became a source of immense pride for the school, symbolising hands-on learning and teamwork as it was registered and used within the local community for several years,” the spokesperson explains.

As well as the classic car theme, the fruit of the vine is also a central focus of the day.

“Taking place during Orange Wine Festival, Shine in the Vines welcomes automotive enthusiasts, wine lovers, families, and visitors to share in a relaxed Sunday morning celebration,” the spokesperson says.

“Discover stunning vehicles, soak in the vineyard’s charm, and honour the vital work Anson Street School continues to do for students with additional learning needs.”

Entry, they add, is by gold coin donation only, with all proceeds supporting the school’s enriching educational programs and resources.

“Anson Street School would like to thank the members of both car clubs for making time to share their vehicles to ensure this is a truly unforgettable event,” the spokesperson says.

“Come celebrate with us and shine alongside a community dedicated to growth, learning, and achievement!” they say.

Shine in the Vines is on Sunday, October 18, from 9am to 1pm at Anson Farm, 101 Anson St, Orange. For more information, visit www.visitnsw.com/destinations/country-nsw/orange-area/orange/events/shine-the-vines.