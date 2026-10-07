The 2026 Orange Wine Show results were announced at the Orange Wine Show Lunch held at the Department of Primary Industries on Thursday, September 24.

This year’s show received 290 entries, reflecting the growth and maturity of the region, chair of judges Mike De Iuliis said. Mr De Iuliis recently chaired the 200th Sydney Royal Wine Show.

“The quality of wines from the Orange region is showing continuous improvement and these wines are seriously competitive on the highest stages,” Mr De Iuliis said.

“Particular highlights included the region’s Chardonnay, sparkling and Pinot Noir. These varieties are fast becoming the wines on which the region can hang its hat.”

Indeed, it was the 2024 ‘Single Barrel’ Chardonnay from Justin Byrne of Byrne Farm that claimed the coveted title of Best Wine of Show.

“The Chardonnay is undeniably world-class, and the diversity of styles from the region shines a light on the differing terroir and skill of winemakers in Orange,” Mr De Iuliis said.

Of the entries, 26 wines were awarded gold medals, 57 silver, and 97 bronze.

The 2026 Orange Wine Show trophies comprise:

Best Wine of Show – Byrne Farm ‘Single Barrel’ Chardonnay 2024

Best Exhibitor of Show – Swinging Bridge Wines

Best Single Vineyard Wine of Show – Byrne Farm ‘Single Barrel’ Chardonnay 2024

Best Red Wine of Show – Angullong Pinot Noir 2025

Best White Wine of Show – Byrne Farm ‘Single Barrel’ Chardonnay 2024

Orange 360 Wine of Provenance – Swinging Bridge ‘Hill Park’ Chardonnay

Best Sparkling Wine – Zinga ‘Bianco d’Bianco’ Chardonnay 2021

Best Sauvignon Blanc – Tamburlaine Organic Wines Sauvignon Blanc 2026

Best Pinot Gris/Grigio – Swinging Bridge #011 Pinot Gris 2026

Best Riesling – Colmar Estate ‘Block 6’ Riesling 2023

Best Chardonnay 2025 or 2026 – Swinging Bridge ‘Hill Park’ Chardonnay 2025

Best Chardonnay 2022 to 2024 – Byrne Farm ‘Single Barrel’ Chardonnay 2024

Best Mature White Wine – See Saw ‘Fulcra’ Chardonnay 2021

Best Rosé – Ross Hill ‘Jessica’ Rosé 2025

Best Pinot Noir – Angullong Pinot Noir 2025

Best Cabernet & Shiraz Blends – Byrne Farm Shiraz Pinot Noir 2025

Best Syrah/Shiraz – Macquariedale Wines Syrah 2025

Best Other Red Variety or Blend – Macquariedale ‘Limited Release’ Barbera 2025

Best Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot – Tamburlaine Organic Wines ‘Point 65’ Cabernet Franc 2025

Special Chairman’s Award – Angullong ‘Crossing Reserve’ Shiraz 2024

Cellar Door of the Year – Highland Heritage

Legend of the Vine – Philip Shaw

The full range of wines entered in the 2026 Orange Wine Show, including the above trophy-winning wines, will be available for tasting at the 2026 Orange Wine Festival’s Sip & Savour, held at the Orange Showground on Saturday, October 23, from 6pm to 9pm.

Masterclasses are also being held, with guests enjoying a winemaker-led tasting and discussion of the trophy-winning wines. Tickets to Sip & Savour and the masterclasses are available via orangewinefestival.com.au.