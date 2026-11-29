Before AI upended the job market, “learn to code” was one of those glib throw-away phrases people would use to advise the young on the future of work.

Keen cohort of Central Tablelands’ students at Canobolas High though, recently had a close-up view of a vital profession that still requires the good-old fashioned human touch, and for which there are plenty of positions available at any time.

The “Mathematics in Surveying” workshop was run by a group of volunteers from the industry with the whole day coordinated by industry veteran, Ian Iredale.

“I started these on this scale about 20 years’ ago and have run about three a year since then; everyone involved is here on their own time ” Ian explained.

“It all started when I had a conversation with a teacher at South Granville who said he couldn’t connect with his maths class, and I said, ‘have you thought of teaching them something practical?’,” he recalled.

Not a subject that one would normally think would get the blood racing, he was surprised at how well the program – supported by the trade’s professional body, the Institute of Surveyors – was received by the students.

“The first events at South Granville were a huge success, so they started co-opting me to run the same courses for visiting schools. Someone then said, ‘why don’t we run it as Bicentennial Park at the Sydney Olympic stadium.' So we held them free there from 2008 right up until 2024,” Ian explained.

However, he always had an ambition to bring his vocation course, officially titled “Mathematics in Surveying,” to regional NSW.

“The last two years we held them at Blacktown Sports Club, Canobolas came down to Sydney a few times, and I kept telling them, ‘I want to run them in Orange’.

“Canobolas teacher Lara Arman had applied to come to Sydney, and we organised to hold the one here today,” he revealed.

With a full state-of-the-art surveyors kit including laser scanners to capture 3D measurements of buildings, landscapes and structures; a giant drone to take aerial photos, videos and elevation data; and the latest GPS (now called GNSS) computers, the students got a real-life look at the profession.

“We had 36 kids here, including students from Canobolas, Orange, and Oberon High schools, with 14 surveyors, all voluntary, from Bathurst Parkes and Orange, all helping out.

“We also had the NSW Surveyor General, Tom Gritner – who actually lives here in Orange – here to give a pep talk to the students on the State’s needs for more surveyors,” Ian said.

He said that for those who like variety and an active working life enjoying the great outdoors, you can’t beat it.

“Everyone who does the job loves it, and likes to spread the word a bit, I graduated in 1981 and we’ve had a shortage since that time," Ian said.

“We’ve got about 3000 surveyors in NSW at any time and we actually need about 5,000, and there’s a whole range of disciples, you can choose to sit behind a desk, or work outside."

Two students who took part in the course, while also enjoying a few hours out of the classroom, found it both revealing and fascinating.

“I hadn’t actually heard of it before, it’s all new to me, but it was fun to work alongside the surveyors,” Hamish Hill from Orange High confessed.

“It has given me a bit of an interest in it, these days are great to give you a bit of a look at some career options available,” he added.

“I just saw it offered through the school notifications and my teacher asked if I’d be interested,” Patrick Dean from Canobolas High recalled.

“I didn’t know much about it, but I did enjoy the groundwork, and I definitely don’t want to end up in an office when I leave school,” he emphasised.

Keen to hold more local courses, Ian even has an interest in reviving old-style astronomical surveying (geodetic astronomy) using the planets to locate your exact position, which he believes can be more accurate than modern computerised satellite technology.

“I’m hoping to run it again here or in Bathurst, I did my country experience for my cadetship in Orange, and I love it here,” Ian confessed.

“Just look though here, I’ll show you Saturn in the day sky, oh blast, the clouds are in the way!” he concluded with genuine disappointment.