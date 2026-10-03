Australians are often taught to think that bigger is better but – when it comes to education – small can be exceptional; and that's definitely the case with Spring Terrace Public School.

Benefits of country schools like this include a strong sense of community, plenty of one-on-one support, small class sizes, and a range of other fun and educational activities that make learning an adventure.

Dynamic and very experienced, Principal Mel Winters has seen it all – big and small, public and private – and knows what she prefers.

“Absolutely, bigger is not necessarily better, I've worked in big and small schools, and I'd go back to small schools every time,” Ms Winters states.

“We've got three small classes with a lot of individualised attention for each student, with at least one School Learning Support Officer (SLSO) in every class, so everyone is catered for,” she adds.

There's also plenty going on with the school involved in a range of creative, sporting, and community activities, she reveals.

“We've got a student going to the "School Spectacular" in November, and another currently going through to PSSA Western Athletics for long jump, and we had a team go to State last year in the 4 x 100-metre mixed relay,” Ms Winters says proudly.

“Children don't miss out on any opportunity, we've also got an interactive community garden to teach the pupils about growing and gardening, a "Yarning Circle" Indigenous education program, and a dedicated music teacher as well.”

What local school, though, can also boast of an adjacent wildlife farm with a range of exotic animals starring some very friendly 'ships of the desert' on hand?

“We also have an Outdoor Education Program working alongside Spring Terrace Camel Farm,” Ms Winters explains.

“They're all pretty tame, and there's a group of hand-reared emus that our kids have followed from when they were eggs and helped raise, that they're all pretty attached to.”

For parents in town, or in the areas the school typically draws from, who'd love a small school experience for their children, there's also a limousine ride to and from school!

“We offer a dedicated bus service for just our students that takes kids in and out of town each day, there's no other schools on the bus, that is provided by Apple City Coaches,” Ms Winters explains.

“It leaves each morning from the Visitor Information Centre near council, and comes out via Jack Brabham and Bloomfield, and returns in the afternoon; we have parents who work at the hospital with children who catch the bus every day.”

The strong sense of community is another unique feature of this idyllically located small school.

“We also have a really dedicated P&C that raises a lot of funds and support for the school in everything they do.

“This shows the level of commitment in the school, from not just the staff and students, but the parents as well.”

In short, Spring Terrace is a small school offering a big range of educational, art, sport, outdoor, and community initiatives.

“There's just so much on offer,” Ms Winters says.

“Enrolments are open for all ages, so why not give us a ring?”

Spring Terrace Public School is located on Forest Road, only 15 minutes south of Orange. For more information, call the school on 6365 4287, or visit https://springterr-p.schools.nsw.gov.au/