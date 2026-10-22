Orange Open Gardens returns on Sunday, October 25, featuring six stunning local gardens to explore.

Launched in 2018, the Orange Public School P&C fundraiser has grown to become a much-loved annual community event.

For the school, it is a major source of funding, helping with the purchase of classroom supplies, the school mini-bus, shade sails for play equipment, garden supplies, new dance costumes, and much more.

As in previous years, there will be six beautiful local gardens open to the public, with three within walking distance of each other, and the others a short drive away.

Hill Garden

Set on the high side of the street, this garden offers layers and discovery, with a thoughtfully curated courtyard framing the front of the home, and a rear garden that reflects the owners’ love of creating beautiful outdoor spaces. Although relatively small in size, clever planting and the layering of different heights, textures and colours give the garden a wonderful sense of depth, making it feel much larger than it is. It is a garden that rewards a slow wander, with something to discover around every corner.

Byng Garden

Thoughtfully designed to offer beauty and interest throughout the year, with a diverse palette of foliage, colour, shape, and contrast that gives the garden a constantly changing character. This garden has something to discover in every season and around every corner.

Clinton Garden

A wonderful example of how a small space can create a big impression. Cleverly designed into distinct zones and thoughtfully planted, this compact garden makes the most of every inch, including spaces you might not ordinarily think to incorporate into a garden - a true escape.

St Brigid’s Garden

Lovingly shaped over 35 years, this garden is a true labour of love, bringing together a deep appreciation for place, heritage and Australia’s rural vernacular architecture.

Woods Lane Garden

Carefully planned and precisely executed, this garden brings together structure, scale, and thoughtful planting to create a truly special experience.

Woods Lane is lovingly maintained, with large established trees, lush green spaces, clipped hedges and secluded garden rooms creating a wonderful balance between formality and natural beauty. It’s a garden that will delight the keen gardener, while also offering plenty of adventure for children.

Wisteria

The owners moved to Wisteria with their young family in 1991, drawn to the established radiata pines, cedars, oaks and magnificent claret ash already growing on the property.

Over the years, their passion for gardening has seen the garden evolve and expand into the adjoining paddocks, with a focus on plants suited to Orange’s challenging climate.

Orange Open Gardens takes place from 9am–4pm on Sunday, October 25. Tickets for all six open gardens are $25 per person, with children under 16 free.

Start your day at The Hub (Orange Public School Infants campus) from 9am where you can buy tickets, grab a garden map, and enjoy coffee and a bacon-and-egg roll, before setting off on your garden adventure.

Visit www.orangeopengardens.org.au for more information.