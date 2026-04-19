The Orange Bridge Club's Central West Festival of Bridge has again proved to be popular with 320 players from all over Australia descending on the Colour City for a four-day tournament earlier in April.

With Swiss Teams events at the Orange Ex-Services Club on day one, the tournament concluded with Swiss Pairs played over two days.

This was the second year that Orange Bridge Club has held the Central West Festival of Bridge, although they also hosted the Australian National Championships in 2024.

"But that didn't attract the same national attention as the event did last year and again this year," said organiser Murray Paterson.

As the first 'Gold Point' tournament of the year in NSW, it attracts the attention of the country's elite players, he explained.

"The Australian Bridge Federation has what's called 'Gold Point' events, and people need to play in those events to qualify to represent Australia and such like that," Murray said.

"So there is this one, there's one in Coff Harbour in August and another one in Sydney in October, so you'll find a great number of the top players in the country (in Orange). But equally, there are events across the board that allow people of all ability levels to play."

The tournament has proved to be so popular that when it was advertised in October last year, the team events sold out in 36 hours.

"And I think from memory, the number of Orange players is about 40, so if you look at that, there's 280 people coming from elsewhere - the biggest single number from Sydney, but there's a significant number from regional clubs in New South Wales, and there are players coming from all Australian states except Western Australia," Murray said in the lead-up to the event.

"People love coming to Orange," Murray said. "It's being supported by Newmont and by Orange City Council, as they see the benefit that comes from the number of people who are coming, not only the players, but their partners and various officials that are needed to run the event."

Given the popularity, Murray said they may have to look at expanding the tournament numbers in the future.

"We've certainly got moves to, next year, expand and utilise the facilities of the Orange Bridge Club, so we can probably go up to 400 players next year."