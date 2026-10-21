It’s the small school that can! A recent cricket program at Spring Hill Public School reflects a commitment to providing all the benefits of a complete education in the idyllic setting of one of our picturesque villages. As well as the cricket initiative she helped organise in co-operation with the Centrals Club in Orange, parent and school learning support officer, Chantelle Larfield, revealed there has also been a bit of a run of sporting and academic success belying the school’s small-school status.

“We have two students – Oscar Wald and Robbie Bourke – who took part in the state bocce [Italian lawn bowls] championship as part of the western NSW team,” Ms Larfield revealed. “Our state netballers have returned from Sydney as NSW PSSA [Primary School Sports Association] state champions, and our soccer team finished third in the NSW Small School Soccer Knockout challenge as well; this was an incredible last week!” she added.

A number of students have also qualified for the NSW PSSA State Athletics in Sydney next term after great local results in district competition. These include Destiny Moore, who came second in the 100m, second in the 200m, second in the long jump, first in shot put, and first in discus, Ms Larfield revealed.

“Robbie also came first in the 100m and first in the 200m, with Patty coming first in the 100m, first in the 200m, first in the long jump, fourth in shot put, and fourth in discus; Jazarl was also second in the 100m, first in the 200m, second in long jump, third in shot put, and fourth in discus. Damon Hines in Year 6 holds the western record for high jump, again coming first, and is also a member of the PP5 relay team along with Elsie S, Mia, and Reuben… our swimming team also made it to state back in Term 1,” Ms Larfield explained.

Sporting success is only one area of achievement at Spring Hill, though, with some good results in more scholarly fields also achieved recently, principal, Ann Marie McAnulty, emphasised. “We always do really well in NAPLAN, with Sam Murphy also to attend the NSW Premier’s Spelling Bee,” Mrs McAnulty revealed. “Sophie Hambly is also going to Sydney for the final of the spelling bee competition and Destiny Moore finished third in the local spelling bee. We always say that we punch above our weight as a school,” she added.

The school’s weight, as it were, is the perfect size for its small-school setting and character. “We have three classes – K–2, 3–4, and 5–6 – and, with 52 students, we’re close to capacity,” Mrs McAnulty said. “We use integrated learning programs that connect subjects with real-world experiences, helping students build deeper understanding and practical skills; the kids love it!” she concluded.