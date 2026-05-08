Active locals keen to help fund research into spinal injuries are being invited to enter a unique worldwide “race” without a finish line this weekend.

Local medico and wheelchair-bound bike-car accident victim, Dr Steve Peterson, is this year again hosting the Orange leg of the Wings for Life jog that includes 310,000-plus participants globally racing against a virtual “car”.

Being held simultaneously around the world, the local event is at the normally-unsporting hour of 9pm on Sunday, May 10, at Sir Jack Brabham Park.

The race involves runners all starting at the same time around the globe running against a Virtual Catcher Car which competitors track via a phone app; with the local course held over illuminated soccer ovals at Bloomfield.

The “vehicle” starts 30 minutes after the start, but clocks in at a steady 14km per hour, gradually increasing its speed until the last athletes are caught.

The event is designed to be a fun social occasion for a very good cause with costumes encouraged for participants; with Dr Peterson mulling return of last year’s 'Star Wars' TIE fighter-inspired wheelchair.

With water, lollies, snacks, and a coffee cart available on the night, the run also allows local runners the chance to see how they place worldwide amongst a mammoth field of competitors.

Registrations are open until race day, for more info go to: www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en/locations/orange