The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase tour is about to land in the Colour City bringing the best of the 2026 Festival to the Orange Ex-Services' Club this Saturday, November 7.

Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the Showcase will feature six of the Festival’s hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs!

Performing this Saturday will be Rohan Arniel, Al Del Bene, Andrew Hamilton, Josh Khoury, Kiyanish Sahebi and Kathryn Thomas.

"The comedians all knew what they had to do to get a laugh, and had the crowd in constant stitches... the talent on show definitely left the crowd wanting more..." - AU REVIEW

See the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at the Orange Ex-Services' Club 6.30pm this Saturday, November 7. Tickets via 123tix.com.au or visit www.oesc.com.au/whatson