The Sydney Writers’ Festival is Australia’s largest celebration of books and ideas, bringing the world’s finest authors and esteemed thinkers together for insightful and exhilarating conversations and discussions. Once again this year, Orange locals will have a chance to be part of the festival with a free livestream hosted by Orange City Library from Thursday to Sunday, May 21-24.

Orange is one of 70 regional libraries across Australia chosen to present the Live & Local program, a free livestream of the festival’s headline sessions to libraries and community centres across regional Australia. It's a way for regional audiences to share in what is one of Australia’s most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling.

Online guests include big names like philosopher A.C. Grayling, Yann Martel, Stephanie Alexander, Robbie Arnott, Tasma Walton, Susan Choi, Trent Dalton, Suzie Miller, Amitav Ghosh, Jon Sepel, R.F. Kuang, Jimmy Wales, Toby Walsh, Barbara Demick, Dav Pilkey, Antoinette Lattouf, and Mick Heron.

Audiences can also participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage.

The Live & Local livestream will be held at a new venue this year - Quest Orange, 132 Kite Street, Orange from 10am to 5pm, May 21-24.

There are 15 sessions held over four days; all are free, but bookings are essential by calling the library on 6393 8132 or online via Eventbrite.com.au or the events tab on the Central West Libraries website.