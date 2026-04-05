As regional hospitals across Western NSW face a growing shortage of nurses, Talia Opetaia is one TAFE NSW student who's stepping up, gaining hands-on experience and building skills towards a career that will directly support her local community.

The 18-year-old Diploma of Nursing student is completing her final theory and clinical placements in Orange, having begun her pathway with a Certificate III in Health Services Assistance in 2024. Talia progressed to the Diploma of Nursing last year, a program that combines classroom learning with practical skills training and 400 hours of clinical placement across acute care, aged care, rehabilitation, and mental health settings.

“It’s been really helpful for all my placements,” Talia said. “You get a lot of information thrown at you, but the course prepares you for it. The hands-on training makes a huge difference.

"I started really timid, but you learn to fake it until you make it. The teachers are so supportive, and the practical learning really suited me.”

Talia's placements have included Blayney District Hospital and a cadetship with NSW Health in Molong, where she is completing a minimum of 55 shifts before transitioning to full-time employment after completing her course. She has gained experience administering medication, tending wounds, and supporting patients across hospital departments, including aged care, acute wards, and the emergency department - an area she hopes to pursue after graduating.

“I love helping people,” Talia said. “When someone is vulnerable or sick, being someone they can rely on is the best feeling in the world. There’s definitely a need for more nurses in the region.”

And that need is expected to grow even further with major investments in regional healthcare. The $261 million Orange Hospital redevelopment has expanded emergency, maternity, cancer, and specialist services, offering 172 inpatient beds, day-only treatment spaces, and a wide range of specialist care.

Talia plans to continue her studies to become a registered nurse, but for now, she is focused on gaining practical experience and supporting patients in the community she serves.

She says that TAFE NSW was a good way to start on her career path.

“For anyone thinking about nursing, just go for it," Talia said. "It’s challenging, but it’s incredibly rewarding.”