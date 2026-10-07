Local TAFE horticulture teacher Cindy Matthews has been recognised with the inaugural Australian Institute of Horticulture (AIH) Mentorship Award for her outstanding contribution to developing the next generation of horticulture professionals.

Presented for the first time this year, the award recognises excellence in horticulture mentorship and mentors' contributions to building skills and capability across the industry.

Having taught at TAFE NSW Orange for more than two decades, Ms Matthews has helped students build confidence, knowledge, and practical skills. She continues to support them throughout their apprenticeships, encouraging them to achieve their goals, overcome challenges, and progress into rewarding careers.

The horticulture industry offers more than 200 career pathways, and Ms Matthews is passionate about helping students understand the range of opportunities available and develop the technical and workplace skills needed to enter the industry.

“Horticulture offers a diverse range of career pathways – from production and landscaping to parks and gardens, arboriculture and environmental management,” she said.

“My role is to give students the practical skills, knowledge and confidence they need to explore those opportunities, identify the pathway that suits them and take the next step,” she said.

AIH president Alan Burnell said mentors like Ms Matthews played an important role in helping people establish themselves in the industry.

“This award recognises someone who sees the person behind the student and is prepared to invest the time and care needed to help them succeed. Cindy’s commitment has made a genuine difference to the lives of her students and apprentices and, in turn, to the future of horticulture in regional New South Wales,” he said.

The AIH Mentorship Award highlights the important role vocational education and industry mentorship play in preparing students for careers in horticulture and strengthening the industry’s skilled workforce.