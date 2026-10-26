Country shows are not all alike, with Carcoar’s annual celebration of community on Saturday, October 31, this year featuring two unique events you’re unlikely to have come across before.

As well as a great selection of classic show rides, woodchopping, cakes and preserves, there’s also some fun and frivolous fancies sure to delights kids, parents, and show-goers alike, spokesperson, Ranee Bailey told Orange City Life.

“This year we’ve got a ‘Teddy Bear Shearing’ competition for 10 and unders in the shearing shed, where the kids mimic shearing a sheep,” Ranee explained.

“We’ve also got a ‘Hobby Horse Competition’ with three different races for entrants ranging from pre-schoolers to under 12s,” she added.

Billed as “The Best Little Show in the Country”, she said there’s one central reason as to why small country shows in villages of a few hundred people, continue to entertain and enthuse after all these years.

“It’s the volunteers; whether on the day or in the lead-up, spending hours of their time and expertise for the show,” Ranee revealed.

“Everyone gets involved, rolling-up their sleeves, and helping to make it happen.”

A stall-holder herself on her second show where she will be retailing her unique range of home-made scented candles and earrings, she explained that there will be plenty more happening at the event’s traditional Carcoar Showground venue.

“We’ve got more than 36 stallholders confirmed already with all the usual show attractions, showbags rides, horse events, and woodchopping.

We’ve also got a prime lamb judging, and flowers, crafts, and cooking competitions,” Ranee said.

Also featuring the good-old Miss Carcoar Showgirl competition, everything is looking shipshape and Bristol fashion, for a real old Aussie event dating back to 1877. All they need now is the weather to smile upon them for the PA&H Society’s 150th year.

“There’s also lost of exhibits, traditional show food, and the famous Show Society Barbecue,” Ranee said.

“Ultimately, it’s a great fun family day out and a real old-fashioned country show,” she concluded.