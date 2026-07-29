The Ethics Centre has brought its acclaimed Circle of Chairs to Orange for the very first time, hosting the immersive philosophy activation at Orange City Library on Thursday, July 30.

Circle of Chairs invites members of the public to pull up a seat and take part in facilitated conversations about the ethical questions that shape everyday life – or simply watch as the discussion unfolds before them.

It all began more than 30 years ago, when philosopher and Executive Director of The Ethics Centre, Dr Simon Longstaff AO, placed ten chairs in a circle in Sydney's Martin Place, where anyone could stop and discuss ideas with a philosopher. Curiosity soon became a magnet for passers-by hungry for a different kind of conversation – one where they could speak openly, have their ideas challenged without judgement, and explore a topic before making up their mind.

Whether it was their most controversial opinions, or what they believed but were too afraid to say – that simple exercise helped to define the character of The Ethics Centre itself, which continues to create safe spaces for difficult and important conversations today.

"Circle of Chairs demonstrates something easily forgotten: that people still want to reason together, in good faith, about the things that matter most in their lives," Dr Longstaff said.

"The point is not to win an argument – but to test an idea, to really listen, and perhaps to change one’s mind. The ability to do so is the foundation of a civil society, and it's one worth practising, wherever people are willing to do nothing more than take a seat."

Now, for the first time, that circle is in regional NSW, as part of Central West Library's Open Doors, Open Books, Open Minds Open Day program, sponsored by Joblink Plus.

“The Joblink Plus partnership with The Ethics Centre is grounded in our shared commitment to make ethics part of every day," Chief Executive officer of Joblink Plus, Emily Roy said, adding that they are thrilled to give regional communities an opportunity to participate in conversations often reserved for city-based gatherings or online spaces.

Central West Libraries Manager Roslyn Cousins said the aim was to see the community embrace this unique "first" for Orange.

"Often we look for life’s biggest answers in books, but some of the best insights come from face-to-face conversation.

"No question is too big or too small. We are inviting our community to ask about everything from the ethics of our daily choices to the meaning of living a good life. Bring your questions – let’s find the answers together.”