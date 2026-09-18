Looking to think globally, act locally, the 2026 Sustainable Living Expo this Sunday, September 20, is the flagship event of Sustainable Living Week, a city-wide program celebrating practical, planet-friendly living in the region. Rotary Club of Orange is again coordinating the event – with a collaborative team involving Orange City Council, Landcare, and Electrify 2800 – as Orange Showground hosts the Expo from 9am–2pm with expert exhibitors covering subjects including: energy-efficient homes and appliances; energy rebates and incentives; home heating; waste-free living; composting, electric vehicles and charging options; protecting local biodiversity; and tackling climate change.

During Sustainable Living Week, there will also be other opportunities to see the latest developments in the renewable sector, including inspecting an off-grid home, checking out the city’s recycling centre and newest solar farm, and planting some trees. Other events include:

- tree planting at North Orange with ECCO on Saturday, September 19,

- plant sale and nursery inspection with the Friends of the Botanic Gardens at the Botanic Gardens next to the Adventure playground on Monday, September 21,

- tour of Orange’s recycling centre (bookings needed) on Wednesday and Friday, September 23 and 25,

- tour of an off-grid home (bookings needed) at 2pm on Friday, September 25,

- tour of a local solar farm (bookings needed) on Saturday, September 26,

- tree planting at North Orange wetlands with Rotary and council’s community tree planting team (meet 10am behind the North Orange Woolworths carpark) on Sunday, September 27.

“The Rotary Club’s Sustainable Living Expo on Sunday is being held at the Orange Showground in association with its Spring Community Market,” an event spokesperson said. “We also have space for any additional businesses out there who want to have a site at the Expo,” they concluded.

Go to www.orange.nsw.gov.au/sustainable-living-week to get the details of the program both at the Expo and for Sustainable Living Week, and to book in for the tours of the Resource Recovery Centre, the off-grid home and the local solar farm.