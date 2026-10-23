Finding a simple label to describe the full range of what Mullion Produce Pets and Saddlery offer is no easy task. Walk through the doors of the popular Orange business, and you’ll find there's far more to discover than just feed, fencing and farm supplies.

“It’s insane; it is very diversified,” says owner Peter Heller, who founded the business just over 30 years ago.

“We’ve got everything ranging from birds and all types of animals to feed, supplies for the rural sector, and then trailers; we make stables and some cages, do a bit of our own bulk bagging products, plus trucks doing freight as well!”

When Peter first opened his pet and feed business - then in Dubbo - he says he was lucky to get five people through the doors and so occupied himself making cages. He has never been afraid to give something new a go, and it’s a philosophy that has seen the business thrive and grow.

“We’re still value-adding. One idea I’ve always had is: if you've got space, you can take on new opportunities without a second thought. So you get opportunities to have people on consignment and then you get to a point where you start a different line - like the trailers,” Peter explains.

“I think as Orange grows there's always other sectors that you can add. I'm doing hardwood now; I sell a bit to builders and others, and I'm just about to launch another business as well. Good Dwelling Co, which is portable homes… We won't be able to display them all at once, but probably 15 different models, and we’ll have four different models that should be here within the next month.”

While a delay means Peter won’t have his portable homes on display at the Australian National Field Days this week (October 22-24), Mullion Produce Pets and Saddlery will have their largest site yet, a great way to see for yourself how much variety you will find by spending some time in-store.

“We’ll have stockyards for sheep, cattle, horse stables, trailers… there's gonna be deals on for the day; some specials on iO chemicals. There's a new dog food launch and we will have some specials on that… fencing, a bit of everything,” says Peter. “It'll be our biggest site so far, so it should be exciting!"

You’ll find Mullion Produce along with 400 other exhibitors at the Australian National Field Days, Borenore, October 22–24. Visit anfd.com.au for tickets and more information.