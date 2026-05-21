It was a successful night for the Colour City at the 2026 Keep Australia Beautiful Tidy Towns Awards on Saturday, May 16, with Orange claiming three major category wins and a Highly Commended honour at the national award ceremony held in Launceston, Tasmania.

Orange claimed three of the nine major awards, winning the Water Conservation and Protection, Plastic Free Communities and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation categories.

“These awards belong to the entire Orange community,” said Orange Mayor Tony Mileto, who attended the ceremony on Saturday.

“While Orange narrowly missed out on the major national title, bringing home three of the nine award categories is an outstanding achievement and a reflection of the passionate volunteers, community groups, businesses and council staff who continue to make our city better every day.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to roll up their sleeves and make Orange such a wonderful place to live, work and visit.”

And one of those Orange locals who regularly rolled up their sleeves was also recognised that night, with long-time Council employee Roger Smith awarded a Highly Commended in the Dame Phyllis Frost Local Hero Award. The award celebrates individuals who demonstrate leadership and outstanding commitment in their community with measurable environmental or sustainability impact.

Over nearly three decades, Roger has dedicated himself to restoring and protecting the landscapes around Orange. Through his work with Council, he has led biodiversity projects, large-scale planting programs and community education initiatives that have strengthened habitat corridors and deepened environmental awareness across the region. Working alongside schools, volunteers and community groups, he has helped embed a culture of environmental care that will outlast any single project.

“A huge congratulations to Roger Smith,” Cr Mileto said. “A well-deserved recognition for someone who has given so much to Orange.

Orange’s win in the Water Conservation and Protection category was for the city’s Stormwater Harvesting project, which is now supplying around 20 per cent of our drinking water needs.

In the Plastic Free Communities category, it was the Council’s decision to replace single-use plastic cups with branded reusable cups at last year’s Zest Fest that claimed the prize. IT is estimated that around 15,000 single-use cups were kept out of landfill on the night.

Rounding out Orange’s three category wins was the Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Award, which went to Electrify Orange. The Council-led campaign is helping households move from gas to efficient, all-electric homes powered by renewable energy.

Orange was one of six communities shortlisted for the 2026 national title, which was won by the small town of Williams, in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region.

Home to just over 1,000 people, Williams took out the overall national title as well as three category awards: Behaviour Change and Engagement, Heritage and Culture, and Young Legends.

A full list of national winners and winning projects is available at: kab.org.au/tidy-towns-winners-2026