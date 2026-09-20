With an intriguing theme this year of "People at Work", Orange Art Society's 2026 Art Prize has become one of the most popular everyone-can-enter creative competitions in the Central Tablelands.

In fact, entries now come from further afield than that, Society spokesperson Jodie Geach explains.

"This is our fourth year and it has absolutely taken off, we get just as many non-members entering as members, and entries from all around Australia, I think we are looking at more than 100 in total this year," Jodie reveals.

"Also, it's open to amateur as well as professional artists and, from previous entries, it is not always professional artists who win the prize," she adds.

If you're interested in entering an artwork, time is ticking for delivery to Orange Art Society's 22 Sale St headquarters.

"Entries are to be dropped off between 10am–3pm on Tuesday, September 22, Wednesday, September 23, and Thursday, September 24, as well as from 7–9pm on the Tuesday.

"It is at these times, because this is when we know we will have people at the centre."

Jodie says the OAS is also thrilled to announce a top local art expert will again choose the top prize.

"The sole judge is Sarah Randall, a local artist and Gallery Services Coordinator at the Orange Regional Art Gallery.

"She's a great supporter of the Orange Art Society and we're really happy to have her on board," Jodie enthuses.

The focus for this year's event once more follows the competition's emphasis on humans in art.

With the theme of "People at Work", Jodie says they are expecting a delightful range of entries with some wonderful interpretations — it could, for instance, be the band Men at Work.

"It might also mean people labouring in a field, a teacher, someone running a pottery class, or a nurse in a hospital," Jodie explains.

Entry is only $25 per work, with a wonderful complimentary gift for every artist.

"The competition has a prize pool of $1500, plus every entrant will receive a bottle of wine, with their artwork entry made into a wine label.

"This prize has been one of our most popular sections in past competitions," Jodie reveals.

There are few restrictions, she explains, on style of painting, size, and format.

Jodie says the main thing about the prize is the focus on the human form: entries must be original artworks completed in the last two years, and the competition doesn't accept photography.

"The winning work must also be in a format so it can be hung in our gallery — apart from that, the more interesting the interpretation, the more exciting the work!" she concludes.

The opening night, presentation and exhibition is open to everybody who loves art, and is on Tuesday, October 20, from 6pm at the gallery.

For more information, go to: orangeartsociety.com.au