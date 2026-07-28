These young students at Orange High School were overwhelmed during Education Week in 1957 to be presented with 640 new books. More than 250 parents visited the school for an open day to see first-hand what the students were doing. The week is held annually to celebrate public education and the achievements of schools, teachers and students.

Orange and District Historical Society holds a work day at Heritage Cottage (148 March Street) each Wednesday from 10.30am to 4pm each Wednesday (with a lunch break from 12.30-1.30pm). Members are available to answer enquiries at this time.