Got an idea for an event to boost local tourism? The NSW Government is offering $5000 grants to support local events aimed at promoting tourism and longer stays in our region.

The community event grants are part of a $3.5 million support package to assist small businesses and councils across the Blue Mountains and Central West region that have been impacted by the closure of the Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass.

The highway was closed in March due to serious cracking and safety concerns, with traffic diverted to the Bells Line of Road.

As the government works towards finding a solution to reopen the highway, they are providing this financial assistance to support small businesses and councils affected by the prolonged road closure.

“We know local businesses have been hit hard by the closure of the Great Western Highway and direct financial support, along with a range of other targeted support measures, are much needed,” Acting Minister for Roads and Regional Transport John Graham said.

“We are moving as fast as possible on the road repair, with safety our top priority.

“This support package will help business owners who have been most acutely impacted by the closure navigate this difficult period as work continues to reopen the road as quickly as possible.”

The support package includes $10,000 grants available to eligible small businesses in Mount Victoria, Hartley, Little Hartley, and Hartley Vale, along with $15,000 to eight councils — Cabonne, Forbes, Oberon, Dubbo, Hawkesbury, Blayney, Mid Western and Orange Councils — to strengthen their visitor economies and drive visits to local businesses.

These council areas are also eligible for $5000 community grants to support local events aimed at promoting tourism and longer stays in the region.

A business workshop will be held in Orange in June to provide advice on support services, cash flow, cost management, diversification, and marketing. This will be delivered in partnership by the Service NSW Business Bureau and the NSW Small Business Commission with local organisations.

Since the closure of the Great Western Highway, the NSW Government has committed $50 million towards improving detour routes through the Blue Mountains and Central West, with more than $15 million in work already completed.

There has also been an increase in public transport services, including extra rail, coach, and bus services for the Blue Mountains and the Central West. These will continue for the duration of the closure.

For the latest updates on the Great Western Highway closure visit: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/current-projects/great-western-highway