To remain relevant and fresh, winter festivals must keep evolving and growing, and that is exactly what Millthorpe is doing early August, powered along by a train full of happy visitors.

For the first time, the historic village's Fire Fair is welcoming coachloads of festival-goers from Orange, via a historic engine and carriages run by the good people of Lachlan Valley Railways.

That's not the only exciting innovation at the Friday, August 7, launch of the district's two-week fire fest celebration, Millthorpe Events Committee PR officer Sue Pardey happily revealed.

Live music, food and craft stalls, an after-event party, and flame-inspired performers are all part of this wintry celebration held in the village's picturesque main Pym Street.

The "Fire Train", though, booked to arrive at the heritage-era station at around 6pm, is one of the most exciting of these, she revealed.

"We tried to do it before, but it was hard to get on the same page; they're a volunteer group themselves and aren't available at all times," Ms Pardey explained.

"But we started organising for their participation last year and have finally got all our ducks lined up in a row," she added.

The half-hour trip out to the fest from the Colour City, she stated, will be a celebration in itself.

"Justin and Pip Jarrett from See Saw Wines will be providing prosecco on the trip, with musical duo Wickes & Watts performing as well.

"They'll also be greeted when they get off by fire throwers and drummers from Orange, just to get them in the mood," Ms Pardey disclosed.

There'll also be a number of other acts on the main stage during the evening to keep the crowd warmed up and entertained, including 80s and 90s girl band Mix Tapes; country-flavoured performer Harry Carter; and eight-piece jazz ensemble 'Abstract Compulsion'.

They'll also have the Wicked Brothers performing in Club Millthorpe at the free after-event party that will run into the small hours, Ms Pardey said.

"There'll be the traditional fire pits down the main street with 22 food and beverage providers on hand as well as local shops, and our old friends from Tamburlaine Wines will again feature.

"Mini-train trips will also run during the night for a gold coin donation, and there will be 21 additional retailers with everything from craft creations and clothing to rusty barbed wire art," Ms Pardey said.

With return tickets for the Fire Train only $35, including entry to the event, and $25 for concession holders, keeping down costs has been one of the driving principles behind ensuring it remains a going concern.

"Train tickets are also only $8 for kids, entry is free for preschool children, and street entry has been kept at $15, as for last year.

"We all know how tough things are for many people, and we've kept prices capped to ensure everyone can come," she said.

With local identity John Mason promoting the event with a pre-recorded televised poem recital screening at Orange Airport, Ms Pardey is aware that keeping events like this fresh and renewed is the key to survival.

"We're always looking to add other elements to the Fire Fair; this is our fifth or sixth year, and we have to keep it growing as the opening event for the Orange Fire Festival, run by Orange 360," Ms Pardey said.

"It's going to be our biggest and best one yet, and a lot of people have put the work in to make it an outstanding success," she concluded.

This event is proudly brought to the village by the Millthorpe Business Committee. Entirely organised, coordinated, and run on the night by volunteers.