Few, if any, vehicles are more iconic than the Triumph Roadster. No, not the motorcycles (iconic in their own right), but the beautiful, classic British side-screen sports cars, like the TR2, TR3 and TR3A (1954-1961)

This weekend, classic car enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates beautiful automobiles is in for a treat as TR Register 50th Anniversary National Concours comes to Orange on Saturday, October 25.

There will be more than 65 cars on display at the northern end of Robertson Park, Orange, 9am-2pm, all celebrating 50 years since the founding of the TR Register Australia.

Co-founded in 1976 by John Murn and Alan Mitchell (who is now an Orange local), the TR Register Australia was created to provide both new and second-hand spare parts for side-screen Triumphs.

At the time, Leyland, which had been supplying parts, announced it would no longer carry replacement spares and encouraged Triumph owners to buy new vehicles. John and Alan were keen to keep as many classic TR2s, TR3s, and TR3As on the road as possible, including rebuilding those now standing abandoned in backyards and paddocks. Thus, the TR Register Australia was established and for the past 50 years, they have done just that, supplying owners, all over Australia, with parts to keep their beautiful, tough Triumph sports cars on the road.

Why not join John and Alan for the celebrations, take a wander down memory lane and visit the display of these stunning little sports cars on Saturday

You will also see many of these sports cars buzzing around Orange and district over the next few days, with a meeting of local car clubs and the TR Register set for Lake Canobolas on Sunday, October 25, between 10.30 and 12 pm - a great opportunity to see a whole range of classic cars!

On Monday, October 26, the TRs will take to the road with a tour of Canowindra (10am), Cowra (12pm) and Carcoar 3.30 pm. Then on Tuesday, October 27, to Molong at 10.30am and Manildra at 12.00pm.

Don’t forget to wave when you see a TR; you will definitely notice these zippy little sports cars!

For more information on the TR Register and the 50th Anniversary Concours, visit www.tr-register.com.au

In case of wet weather, the Saturday display will take place inside the Naylor Pavilion at the Orange Showground.