Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales, and Mr Dennis Wilson will be visiting the Central West this week as part of a four-day tour.

The tour, from June 23 to 27, will take in Orange, Mudgee, Gulgong, Mullamuddy, Dunedoo, Gilgandra, and Dubbo.

In Orange, the Governor and Mr Wilson will meet with the Orange Parkinson’s Support Group, officially open a new boarding facility at the Kinross Wolaroi School, and then travel to Mullamuddy to see award-winning olive and pomegranate produce at Aril Estate.

In Mudgee, the Vice Regal couple will meet with Mid-Western Regional Council representatives, and attend a reception with Business Mudgee, Rylstone Kandos Business Chamber, and Gulgong Chamber of Commerce. They will also tour the Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex, visit the Mudgee Arts Precinct, and talk to the team at Fam Connect to hear about their work helping children and young people in the region.

Also on the itinerary is a visit to the Lowe Family Wine Co, and the Aboriginal-owned and operated business, Indigiearth, to learn about their native foods.

In Dunedoo, the Vice Regal couple will have morning tea with the Dunedoo and Gulgong branches of the CWA. There will also be a visit to the Gulgong Pioneers Museum. While in Gilgandra, they will meet with Gilgandra Shire Council and local Indigenous Elders at the Coo-ee Heritage Centre, tour GRASS Merinos, and see firsthand the work of Gilgandra Medical Centre Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section.

The regional visit will conclude in Dubbo, where the Vice Regal couple will connect with local Muslim leaders from the NSW Central West Muslims Association at the Kotku Mosque, and attend a training session with the NSW Rural Fire Service.

“Dennis and I are looking forward to spending time with the people who make these regions so special," the Governor said, "from visiting local agribusinesses and support services, to meeting with the many local producers, volunteers, and leaders who are helping their communities flourish.”