Keeping our rural areas safe amid the dangers of the long, hot Australian summer, the Canobolas District office of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) last week celebrated the opening of a new training facility built inside an old council water facility, and also the dedicated volunteers who keep the RFS running.

Inspecting the $820,000 “hot fire” facility, funded through contributions from Newmont Cadia’s Legacy Fund and the RFS and Brigades Donations Fund, RFS Commissioner Trent Curtin said the facility would improve the training of RFS members.

“Our volunteers rely on skills and training to keep the community safe,” Commissioner Curtin said. “This new hot fire facility will give them the opportunity to train in realistic conditions, building their skills and confidence before they are called upon to respond to complex incidents,” he added.

Located within a redundant water treatment plant provided by Orange City Council, the facility can simulate a four-room house fire. Equipped with stainless-steel props, it will provide firefighters with a safe and controlled environment in which to train for structure fires. A later event on the same day also included recognition of the dedication and commitment of more than 40 volunteers, with Commissioner Curtin presenting 43 Long Service Medals acknowledging a combined 1356 years of service to the RFS.

“It is particularly special to see 12 recipients celebrated for more than 50 years of service, a remarkable milestone and extraordinary commitment to the community,” Commissioner Curtin said. “It is an honour to present these awards and to take a moment in which we can reflect upon the outstanding achievements of our members,” he concluded.