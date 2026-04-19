Orange has officially entered the 2026 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards, with the community invited to show its support by voting now open.

Run by the NSW Tourism Association, the annual awards celebrate destinations that deliver outstanding visitor experiences and showcase the very best of regional NSW.

Public voting will remain open until Sunday, 3 May 2026, with votes playing a key role in determining the winners.

Orange is competing in the large town category, and nearby Millthorpe is contesting the Tiny Town category. Voters are encouraged to show their support for the Central West by voting for towns across all award categories.

“Voting is a really simple way for locals, visitors and businesses to show pride in our town and support the jobs and businesses that rely on tourism," Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said.

Cr Mileto said Orange’s entry recognises the strength of the region’s tourism offering and the people who make it so welcoming.

“Orange continues to stand out as a destination that offers something in every season, incredible produce and wine, beautiful landscapes, creative experiences and a strong sense of community,” Cr Mileto said.

To support Orange’s entry, a brand‑new destination video has been created, promoting the city and surrounding region from its celebrated food and wine scene and cool‑climate vineyards to its historic streetscapes, natural beauty and vibrant local culture.

The video showcases iconic locations such as Gaanha Bula-Mount Canobolas, the Pinnacle lookout, Lake Canobolas, along with picturesque views over the surrounding orchards and vineyards, and scenes from local restaurants, bars and cellar doors.

Orange has previously been recognised in the NSW Top Tourism Town Awards, reinforcing its reputation as one of the state’s leading regional destinations.

But local tourism stakeholders say community support is vital to success, with public votes helping demonstrate the depth of local pride and visitor advocacy.

Orange attracts more than 1 million visitors every year, and these visitors spend in excess of $523 million across the local Government area, according to Tourism Research Australia.

“Tourism can sometimes feel like it’s all about the visitor, but that half a billion dollars delivers so much to our city, supporting jobs, places to celebrate and events to attend,” Cr Mileto said.

“Every vote you lodge in the 2026 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards sends a message that Orange is a destination worth visiting, revisiting and talking about,” he concluded.

Public voting is now open and closes Sunday, May 3. Voters can cast their vote online via the NSW Tourism Association website: https://nswtourismassoc.kartra.com/survey/anmWRKOLCr9c

The new Orange destination video is available online and can be viewed on Orange City Council's YouTube account.