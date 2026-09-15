For locals with a yen for living life in a balanced and environmentally responsible way, the Rotary Club of Orange is again hosting its multi-event Sustainable Living Week.

The hugely popular Sustainable Living Expo on Sunday, September 20, will again kick off the city-wide program celebrating practical, planet-friendly living.

The series of eye-opening initiatives includes not just the Expo, but also a range of sustainable and interesting initiatives running up until Sunday, September 27, by a collaborative team involving not just Rotary, but also Orange City Council, Landcare, and Electrify 2800.

To start the week-long celebration off with a bang, why not come along to the Expo at Orange Showground on Sunday, September 20, from 9am–2pm at the Naylor Pavilion?

The Expo brings together local businesses, community groups, and organisations that are helping create a healthier, more sustainable future for our region.

Whether you're interested in making your home more comfortable, supporting local biodiversity, reducing waste, or exploring new transport options, the Expo is an opportunity to discover practical solutions and connect with others who care about the future of Orange.

Join the community to explore ideas, hear from local experts, and learn about the projects, services, and initiatives helping Orange thrive.

"Together, we can protect the people and places we love while creating a more resilient and sustainable community for generations to come," a Rotary spokesperson says.

"Come along and hear from expert exhibitors discussing a range of fascinating subjects," they add.

These include: energy-efficient homes and appliances; energy rebates and incentives; home heating; waste-free living; composting, electric vehicles and charging options; protecting local biodiversity; and tackling climate change.

"Bring your questions along for the Panel Q&A sessions on 'Orange as a Circular Economy' and practical steps to creating better and more energy-efficient homes," the Rotary spokesperson reveals.

"Whether you're just getting started on your sustainability journey, or are well on your way, there is something for everyone!" they enthuse.

For those with a love of Australian fauna, this year there will also be a special display of some of our most amazing species.

"There is even a native animal display where you can see and touch some special animals," the spokesperson explains.

"No need to register, just rally your friends, family, and neighbours and join us for an inspiring day of hands-on ideas to make sustainable living second nature in the Central West."

Keynote speaker this year is Tim Forcey, one of Australia's leading home energy experts, helping households and organisations create more comfortable, efficient, all-electric homes.

He is the founder of the popular "My Efficient Electric Home" Facebook community and the author of 'My Efficient Electric Home Handbook' and other articles offering practical advice on home electrification, energy efficiency, and reducing household energy use.

Another special guest is Belinda Chellingworth, who will offer a whirlwind of circular economy brilliance.

"Bel" has spent 25 years helping organisations ditch waste and design better systems – leading major change for the London School of Economics, ALDI Supermarkets, the GPT Group, and Australia Post.

She was named Planet Ark's Australian Circular Leader in 2023 and is a national media voice known as "the Garbologist", with her household landfill fitting into just one Tupperware container! She also shows how circularity isn't a buzzword; it's a practical, profitable future.

The Expo, however, is just one of a range of insightful and stimulating exhibitions for locals to attend during Sustainable Living Week.

There will also be the opportunity to inspect an off-grid home, check out Orange's recycling centre and newest solar farm, and plant some trees.

"The Rotary Club's Sustainable Living Expo on Sunday is being held at the Orange Showground in association with its Spring Community Market," the spokesperson says.

"We also have space for any additional businesses out there who want to have a site at the Expo," they conclude.

For more information, go to: www.orange.nsw.gov.au/sustainable-living-week and get the details of the program both at the Expo and for Sustainable Living Week, and to book in for the tours of the Resource Recovery Centre, the off-grid home, and the local solar farm.