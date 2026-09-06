How can drinkable water not be drinkable? That’s a very difficult question to answer – if you’re Central Tablelands Water (CTW), that is…

Supplying town water to a dozen villages south and west of Orange, CTW just sent hundreds of rural property owners an extraordinary letter, telling them that their water supply is no longer suitable for most uses – drinking, washing, cleaning, and bathing – but that this is actually only a “technical” problem!

To add insult to injury, they then informed these shocked ratepayers that they would continue charging the same rate for “potable” (drinkable) water as before, even though they could no longer guarantee its quality under current regulations… cheers!

The letter, dated Monday, August 10, and headlined “Classification of Your Rural Water Supply”, states:

“As part of a review of CTW’s Drinking Water Management System and Rural Water Policy, CTW has formally classified water supplied to rural properties outside CTW’s reticulated potable service areas as a Non-Potable Water Supply.”

“This is a change in how the rural supply is classified. It is not a change to the source of the water or the treatment processes used by CTW.”

Trying to have their water and drink it too, CTW then informed its customers – paying some of the highest per megalitre charges in the region – that it’s all to do with long pipes and slow flow.

“CTW continues to treat water supplied to both town and rural customers using the same treatment systems and processes before that water enters the distribution network.

“However, rural properties are often supplied through long trunk water mains, low-demand pipelines, and network arrangements that can be very different from town and village reticulation systems,” the letter stated.

These “rural operating conditions”, the letter explained, can affect chlorine levels, water age, and turnover, meaning that water quality cannot be guaranteed for rural property owners and users.

“For this reason, CTW cannot provide the same level of drinking water quality assurance at rural property connection points as it can within reticulated town and village service areas.

“Rural supplies are therefore classified as non-potable,” the letter added.

A subheading at the end of the letter, “What does this mean for you?”, reassuringly stated:

“The water supplied through your rural connection is not supplied as a guaranteed drinking water service.

“It remains available for approved non-potable uses such as stock watering, garden watering, and other approved rural uses.”

CTW’s advice for customers who thought for years they were being billed for town water? Get yourself a tank!

“Many rural properties already use rainwater collection systems, on-site treatment systems, alternative potable water supplies or other water quality management arrangements.

“Customers should seek independent advice about the most appropriate options for their circumstances.”

Rural users also received a “Frequently Asked Questions” attachment listing the dangers of using their water supply for purposes other than watering cows, sheep, and gardens, and the benefits of rainwater collection, filtration, ultraviolet disinfection, and chlorination.

The kicker came at the end of the letter, under the heading “Will my water charges change?”, with the answer:

“No. The reclassification of the service does not change existing water charges or fees.”

Thanks a bunch, CTW!

Note: CTW is a regional water authority providing “drinking” water to 15,000 consumers across 14 towns and villages, including Millthorpe, Blayney, Cudal, Mandurama, Canowindra, Eugowra, Carcoar, Grenfell, Manildra, Cargo, Lyndhurst, Quandialla, Woodstock, and Gooloogong.

Its primary water source is Lake Rowlands, about 10km south of Carcoar, supplemented during peak periods by bores at Gooloogong, Bangaroo, and Cudal. CTW was contacted for comment regarding the letter; its detailed response will be published at a later date.