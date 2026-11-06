The 102nd Duntryleague Women’s Annual Tournament was held this past week over three days with 200 players who came from all over NSW as well as Queensland and Victoria.

What a wonderful time was had by all! The course was in immaculate condition and was given rave reviews by the women. The first two days Orange turned on perfect weather conditions to the surprise of our visitors, but true to form we had chillier and windy conditions prevail on the 3rd day fun event.

This tournament attracts many wonderful sponsors from our region who give generously and enable many prizes for those in the winning circle as well as lots of raffles.

Our appreciation goes to: our major sponsor Cheney Suthers Lawyers and our co-sponsors Orange Self Storage, Elever Real Estate, Vision Property & Finance, West Orange Motors, Penhall Funerals, Printhie Wines, Beryl Pearce, Tamburlaine Organic Wines, Hillside Harvest, Racine, Duntryleague Golf Centre, Jumbled, the White Place, Miss Mary Mac, Angullong Wines, Ashcrofts IGA, Orange Sportspower, Hartfords Menswear, and Dirty Jane’s.

Your contribution has made a significant difference, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.

A fantastic presentation dinner was held on Tuesday evening at Duntryleague with the ‘wear Orange and/or Mauve’ theme with the dining room ablaze with colour. Thank you to the Women’s Committee for their organisation of a very memorable tournament.

Divisions 1, 2 and 3 played 36 holes over two days in a Stroke competition and division 4 played 36 holes over two days as a Stableford competition.

The scratch winners were as follows:

Division 1: Tournament Champion – Sally Kay, Duntryleague with 168

Division 2: Karen Williams, Castle Hill Golf Club with 196

Division 3: Judith Andrews, Everglades Golf Club with 205

Division 4: Corinne Sloane, Duntryleague with 77 Stableford points.

The Nett winners were:

Division 1: Louise Bundy, Monash Golf Club with 146

Division 2: Anne McGregor, The Coast Golf Club with 148

Division 3: Denise Brown, Duntryleague with 147

Our esteemed member, Beryl Pearce sponsored and presented the Best Nett Score trophy over 36 holes, representing a Duntryleague Player to Denise Brown.

Congratulations to all winners.

Duntryleague Golf Club looks forward to welcoming everyone back for another successful tournament in 2027.