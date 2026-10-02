The 4BBB Matchplay Championship Final brought a wonderful week of excitement at Duntryleague to a close. It was a hard-fought contest between Lisa McDonald and Margaret Fleming and Jane Arnott and Angela Ferguson, with both teams giving it their all.

Conditions on the course were perfect, and it was fantastic to see so many members come along to cheer on the players — and, of course, stay for the celebrations and presentation afterwards. Congratulations to our winners, Lisa McDonald and Margaret Fleming!

The event was played for the Moira Johnson Memorial Salver, with members Maria Crawford, Ann Williams, Edna Sharp and Carol Reynolds sponsoring the event.

A huge thank you to you all for your generous support, and congratulations to all four finalists on a wonderful match.

Sadie Thomas Memorial Bowl: The much-coveted Sadie Thomas Memorial Bowl was played recently at Duntryleague.

A huge thank you to Aileen and Alan Ralston, who generously sponsor this prestigious event each year. Your continued support is very much appreciated.

The event was played as a 4BBB, and this year’s winners are defending champions Narelle Davidson and Jane Arnott.

Congratulations to Narelle and Jane! It’s a wonderful achievement, and Narelle’s name now appears four times on this beautiful bowl!

Well done!

Champion of Champions: Yes! Duntryleague’s Sally Kay is the Champion of Champions for the Western Districts!

Congratulations, Sally, on an outstanding score of 78!

And congratulations to Duntryleague’s Lisa Cobb, who won the B Grade Spoon event at Western Districts.

Well done, Sally and Lisa! We’re very proud of you both!