In the running world, a Griffin is someone who has completed 10 Canberra Marathons. It is named after Walter Burley Griffin, the architect/designer of Canberra, and the marathons have been focused near Lake Burley Griffin over the years.

Like all true marathons, it's a long-distance foot race with a distance of 42.195 kilometres.

At the recent Canberra Marathon earlier this month, Orange Running Club member Daryl Roweth joined this exclusive club and was bestowed the title 'Griffin'.

On taking a collective photo with fellow Orange Running Club Griffins Gareth Thomas and Michael O’Mara, these marathoners were asked two simple questions:

Why did you do, or what inspired you to do, your first marathon?

How did you feel on being honoured with the title 'Griffin'?

Gareth the Griffin.

My first marathon was the Sydney Marathon in 2000, just before the Olympics. It was also the Olympic marathon selection trial. Unfortunately, I missed out on Olympic selection.

My first Canberra Marathon was the following year. My 10th Canberra Marathon was in 2024, after a couple were cancelled during COVID.

I had severe gastroenteritis the week before, as did my son Nick, courtesy of my grandsons, and five days before the race I couldn’t get out of bed. We ran the race very slowly, carrying bottles of Hydrolyte as we ran.

It wasn’t fast, but we made it.

Canberra was also my 30th marathon overall.

I don’t have any plans to do any more, though anything is possible!

Daryl the Griffin.

I started to run regularly with the runners club in 2010. I first started entering half-marathons (21.1 km) in 2011, including Canberra, and admired the people completing the marathon. I thought I could challenge myself with that... mind you, I was encouraged to have a go.

I decided to enter the Canberra Marathon in 2012 and, although it was tough, I survived, and so began a hunger for long-distance running.

To complete 10 Canberra Marathons is very satisfying personally and, especially this year, with an injury that has restricted my training and pace, I was determined to get the job done. And although finishing half an hour after my best, I had the most even 10 km block splits of all my races.

Thanks to the family and, of course, Kim for their support of my running. Now, I am trying to keep in front of Kim in runs.

Michael the Griffin.

I can recall doing my first Canberra Marathon in 1986, became a Griffin in 1999 (10+ Canberra Marathons), and achieved Burley Griffin status in 2022 (20+). Lyn has run 6+ Canberra Marathons. My marathon years are behind me now. Still doing half-marathons.