All Abilities Basketball is an inclusive community program designed to give people in Orange living with a disability the opportunity to enjoy the game of basketball in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Held on Thursday nights at the PCYC basketball stadium, the program provides participants with an authentic game-day experience. Each one-hour session is structured to include two separate games, catering to different skill levels. A fast-paced game supports more experienced players looking for a challenge, while a slower-paced game offers beginners the chance to learn and build confidence at their own pace.

The program focuses on more than just basketball—it aims to create social connections, boost self-confidence, and improve overall physical fitness. Open to all ages, All Abilities Basketball is about inclusion, fun, and giving everyone the chance to be part of the game.