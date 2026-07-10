Construction is set to begin on Orange's new world-class athletics facility, a long-held dream of local athletes.

The competition-grade facility on the Huntley Road side of the Orange Regional Sporting Precinct will include a fully synthetic track, grandstand and lighting, making it suitable for state and national events.

President of the Orange Little Athletics Association Geoff Childs said the facility will be a game-changer for athletics in Orange.

"For years we've had to share our grounds. We've had to contend with touch football and soccer, and anybody else using the Waratah grounds. And it means, now that we'll have a dedicated facility for Athletics," Mr Childs said.

"A world-class facility as well, which means that we can have all-weather training, all-weather competition. It also means that we can train on a facility that we don't have to travel to!"

The athletics facility is expected to be complete by March 2027, weather permitting.