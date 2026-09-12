Again we have a few Stars the get through so let’s start with the Monday 7.30pm league where there were two Stars Matthew Woodham and Jake Armes both with 123 over average, then came Lachlan Turner (a familiar name) from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 178 over average and he was followed by Jordan Clare from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 144 over average, followed by John Christian from the Golden Oldies with 115 over average, then came Mason Southwell from the Junior Singles Challenge with 109 over average and finally there was Jacob French from Tuesday Scratch Singles with 101 over average for series.

Star Bowler for the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Lachlan Turner who scored a wonderful 178 over average for the series.

I was unable to locate a High Roller champion so the three practice games remain in the drawer, but there were plenty trying to win them among them were David Jameson 208, Simon Wright 225, Isaac Perry 213, Casey Perry 236, Jake Armes 205, Nick Flannery 289, Nick Millar 215, Jordan Clark 268, Alex Gaeta 229, Matthew Woodham 217, Aaron Clarke 244, Bayley Swallow 255, Noah King 215, Kerry Hogan 209, Lachlan Turner 264 and Anne-Marie Johnston 213.

There were some trying even harder among them Sam Bennett 210, Travis McMahon 240, Mason Southwell 202, Jacob Southwell 218, Khye Downey 201, Brock Gallagher 208, Taylor Clark 204,Hudson Howard 213, Monique Slaczka 212, Milo Lees 210 and Josh Johnstone 217.

The Almost it Hero for this week and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Jack Flitcroft who scored a great 181 (PB). As this score was 64 over average Jack was named Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

There were plenty others feeling the pangs of hunger among them were Madeline Gouge 134, Hugo Bugden 139, Josh McLean 119, Hannah McLennan 156, Matt Bryant 193, Jodie Ward 124, Maureen Corby 169, Mary Barber 117, Doris Richards 155, John Christian 149, Richard Saunders 169, Jan Duff 172, Vicki Mathew 152, Alex Panzi 139 (PB), Koen Roberts 198, Cody Frecklington 198, Barbara Couhill 156, Julie Hoogenboom 181, Michael Quinlan 178, Daniel Jones 158, Phoenix Riley 144, Sharon Hogan 149, Rory Keen 100 (PB), Samantha Morris 154 and Will Peate 186.

The first Female of Note for September hoping for the gift Certificate from MJs All Hair-All Occasions was Maureen Corby who scored 169 which was 59 over average.

The first Man of the Moment for September hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts was Lachlan Turner who scored 264 which was 79 over average and part of his 178 over average for the series.