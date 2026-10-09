A small number of Stars this week, so let get going with the Thursday 7.30pm league where there were two Stars: Anne-Marie Johnstone with 120 over average and Kerry Hogan with 112 over average, and they were followed Koen Roberts from the Monday 6.30pm league with 165 over average, then came Ron Quinlan in the Thursday 9.45am League with 113 over average and finally there was Steven McConnell from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 101 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Koen Roberts who scored an admirable 165 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion for this week and winner of the three free practice games was Braydan Davies who scored a great 227 PB which was 89 over average.

Of course there were plenty trying hard to beat Braydan among those were Justin Smart 242, Koen Roberts 208, Josh Johnstone 266, Brock Gallagher 245, Casey Perry 279, Cody Frecklington 200, Travis McMahon 258, Jordan Trenholm 208, Lachlan Turner 234, Tyson Morris 236, Taylor Clark 226, Nathaniel Mason 254, Steve Eslick 211, Brody Jadezak 227, Matthew Woodham 226, Anne-Marie Johnstone a pair of 210s, Ron Quinlan 217, David Quinlan 236, Liam Whitton 203, Monique Slaczka 216, Hudson Howard 242 and Jacinda Wood 224.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Wendy Reddan, who scored a wonderful 154 (PB), which was 64 over average.

Like above there plenty trying to beat Wendy among them being Robert Morris 191, Nerida Black 138, Ian Middleton 197, Maureen Corby 141, Warren Taylor 191, Linda Justin 169, Helen Roberts 130, Dianne Apps 152, Julia Christian 159, Vanessa Kelly 143, Ben Hyde 198, Nick Millar 196, Matthew Bryant 162, Cohen Knight 187, Will Peate 183 and Jenny Solling 139.

Not to be ignored was Brett Campbell 172, Mick Moorby 193, Cooper Fitzgerald 199, Geoff Thomas 181, Kevin Fruin 182, Tahlia Brown 171, Edward Hoogenboom 188, David Jameson 180, Jacqui Smith 136, Kerry Hogan 190, Knox Bunting 179, Oliver Davis 168, Sharon Hogan 135, Oscar Christofferson 189 and Janine Formby 149.

The fifth Female of Note for September was Wendy Reddan, who scored 154 (PB), which was 64 over average. But the Female of Note for September and winner of the Gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Rachel Johnson, who earlier in the month scored a great 245 (PB), which was 88 over average.

The fifth Man of the Moment for September was Koen Roberts, who scored 208, 60 over average, and was part of his 165-over-average series. But the Man of the Moment for September and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was Evan Vietch, who earlier scored 273 (PB), which was 118 over average and part of his 180 over average for the series.