It has been a very quiet week, so let us begin with a look at Wednesday 6.20pm league, where Josh Thornton scored a great 134 over average, and he was followed by Brandon Trenholm from the Wednesday 7.30pm league, who scored 130 over average. Next came Joshua Johnstone from the Tuesday Scratch Singles where he scored 129 over average and finally there was Oscar Christofferson from the Thursday 7.30pm league who scored 121 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Josh Thornton who scored 134 over average for the series.

I was unable to locate a High Roller champion so the three free practice games remain in the drawer, but there were plenty who wanted the practice among them being Lachlan Turner 258, Jason Brown 258, Josh Johnstone 246, Blake Frecklington 207, Luke Hannon 208, Casey Perry 200, Nathaniel Mason 255, Aaron Clark 240, Hayden Swallow 232, Paul Allen 200, Hudson Howard 245, Josh Thornton 263, Alex Gaeta 206 and Steve Eslick 215.

Not to be ignored there were also Khye Downey247, Will Mastronardi 225, Sam Bennett 224, Steve McConnell 213, Brandon Trenholm 205, Nick Millar 223, Matt Woodham 221, Brock Gallagher 246, Ben Walsh 237, Oscar Christofferson 226, Patrick Govier 212, David Quinlan 201, Tash Brett 203 and Jack Webb 224.

I was also unable to locate an Almost Made It Hero so the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate also remains in the drawer but there were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger among them Isaac Clifton 158, Jenny Solling 142, Xavier Mason 194, Michael Moorby 199, Kevin Fruin 184, Tristan Grove 157, Anne-Marie Johnstone 193, David Jameson 179, Yvonne Daniels 177, Flynn Fischer 143, Morgan Andreas 138, Lachlan Andreas 155, Felicity Caldwell 154, Elijah Cole 126, Knox Bunting 150, David Lawler 160, Sharon Hogan 132, Leanne Corkett 158 and Samantha Morris 148.

Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl is Oscar Christofferson who scored a great 226 which was 74 over average.

The first Female of Note for October, hoping to win the Gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Tash Brett who scored 203 which was 22 over average.

The first Man of the Moment for October hoping to win the voucher from Guys Cuts was Josh Thornton who scored 263 which was 83 over average and part of his 134 over average for the series.

Sorry the report was so short but with Public Holiday on Monday there was not a lot to report on. Next week will be better, promise.