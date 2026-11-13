Last Friday, the most prestigious Silver Teams Competition in the Western District was held at Wentworth Golf Club, Orange, and once again the Duntryleague Women came away with a fantastic win!

This prestigious competition began in 1980, inspired by Gay O’Connor from Bathurst. It is a scratch competition for A Grade golfers, generally with handicaps of less than 20, and is open to all Western District golf clubs. Each year, a different club hosts the event.

Clubs can enter a team of up to eight players, with the best five scores fromeach team added together to determine the winning club.

This year, ten teams from around the Western Districts took part. The competition was played in beautiful weather and wonderful spirit – a perfect

day for women’s golf.

Duntryleague finished on top with an outstanding 100 points, six points ahead of Wentworth on 94, with Bathurst taking third place on 89 points.

Adding to the celebrations, Sally Kay from Duntryleague was the individual winner with an excellent 25 points. Congratulations, Sally!

This latest victory is further evidence of the strength of Duntryleague Women’s golf. It is certainly not our first success in this competition, having won in 2022 and 2023, narrowly missed out to Dubbo on countback in 2024, and reclaimed the title in 2025.

Our previous individual winners have also included Susan Fenwick in 2022, Jo Hunter in 2024 and Susan Fenwick again in 2025.

Congratulations to all our players on another wonderful team achievement, and a sincere thank you to the Wentworth Women golfers for hosting such an enjoyable event.