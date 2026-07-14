Orange High were successful in their final Astley Cup match of 2026, with the boys rugby league team defeating Bathurst 42-6 at Wade Park. Orange scored first, but Bathurst ran over the line just minutes later. The Orange boys fought back to go into the half-time break with an eight-point lead, then dominated the second half with try after try, unanswered by the visitors. Despite a valiant showing against Bathurst last week, it wasn't enough to take the lead from Dubbo College, who claimed the Astley Cup for 2026. More photos inside the July 9, 2026, edition of Orange City Life.

Photo: Orange City Life.