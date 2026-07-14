Orange High School had a triumphant two days as they hosted Bathurst High for their second round of the Astley Cup, the century-old inter-school sporting competition between Orange, Dubbo and Bathurst.

Orange High's boys' and girls' soccer teams dominated in the wet conditions on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, with the girls winning 5-1 and the boys 3-0. But in the hockey, the game was all Bathurst's way with a huge 11-0 win.

The athletics, tennis and boys' basketball were closely contested, with Orange taking the honours in the field but Bathurst claiming victory on the courts.

The Orange netballers had a huge win, with the final score 49 to 27. Then it was the boys' league side's time to shine, recording a massive 42-6 victory.

But after the final scores of all three schools were tallied, Dubbo College was once again victorious and claimed the Astley Cup for another year.