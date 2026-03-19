For Tuesday socials, we had 49 bowlers on a lovely Autumn Day.

Raffle winners were John Dunn, Peter Griffith and Mark Wright.

Lucky Rink winners, Tony Bowers, Doug Nonnemacher, and Rick Stephens.

Unfortunates’ Rink, Mark Wright, Tony Hoy and Phil Knight.

Consolation winners, Frank McCarthy, Jim Clemow and Marty Rickards.

Saturday, we had a total of 40 bowlers with 16 bowlers playing in the Fours Championships on the carpet and 24 bowlers playing in a game of triples for socials, on the grass green.

Raffle winners were Nev Seton, Luke Galvin and Ron Dunn.

Lucky Rink winners were Tony Bowers, Bill Keogh and Dennis Morcom.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Clive Noakes, Peter Brooking and Anthony Maw.

Consolation winners were James Kemp, P.A. Baker and Graham Pitt.

Sunday Pennants 15th March, Results

3’s played Orange City with the Country Club winning 71–53 (Away).

5’s played Millthorpe with the Country Club winning 58 – 53 (Home).

6’s played Oberon with the Country Club winning 62 – 50 (Home).

7’s played Bathurst City with Bathurst City winning 83 - 46 (Home).

Congratulations to our 3’s and 5’s who go on to the Regional Finals, venue and dates to be announced.

Also, a special mention to our Ladies Club in making to the Regional Finals, who now play Lithgow City.

A big thank you to all Members participating in the Pennants this year, as well as the selectors’, fantastic effort to you all.

FOURS CHAMPIONSHIPS - 14 March:

R. Windsor, R. Dunn, R. Leonard and R. Annis-Brown (“The Pirates” being the 4 R’s) defeated K. Kelly, N. Seton, G. Lockwood and P. Stewart 20 – 16.

P. Griffith, W. Carr, I. Carr and L. Taylor defeated P. Ruggiero, C. Smith, M. McMullen and B. Lamont 21 – 18.

PAIRS CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL will be played Sunday 22 March at 12:30 pm.

Christine Shaw and Dennis Morcom vs Peter Lange and Peter Stewart.

Nominations for the Handicap Singles are out on the board in the alcove.

For Saturday 21 and 24 March, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club on 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct and Etiquette tips: Keep track of play and be ready with a bowl in hand to step on the mat when it is your turn.