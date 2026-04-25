On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Wentworth Golf Club members played an 18-hole 4BBB stableford, and it was a sensational day to be out on the course. Beautiful weather stunning colours, and there were some great scores returned.

The winners, with a sizzling score of 46 Stableford points, were Belinda Barrett and Ophelia Heffernan. They combined extremely well and had a fun day.

It is the first Wednesday competition day at Wentworth for Ophelia, so well played, and Belinda hit form at the right time as well. Congratulations on a great round!

Runners up were Robyn Forrester and Robyn Pritchard, not far away with a sensational score of 45 points. Individually over the past couple of weeks these two "Robyn's" have been playing some great golf and today was no exception, great golfing!

Third place went to Leslie Wright and Sue Gander, who also played some brilliant golf, finishing on 45 points, just pipped on a count back. Both players hit some magic shots and I believe Leslie was in awesome form, well played.

Fourth place went to Susan Hutchinson and Robyn Cannon with a well-played 44 points. They also had a great combination going with Robyn shining brightly for their team.

Nearest the Pins were won by Robyn Cannon (3rd and 6th), Kerry Bruton (5th), and Leslie Wright (13th) .

Drive & Pitch won by Helen Laffey (17th).

Ball competition winners were: Maureen Commins, Jane Gunn, Jan Moad, Val Lynch, Liz Mitchell, Kerry Bruton and Anne Field.

Pennants will be played at West Wyalong on Friday, 24 April, and the team has now been selected and contacted.

The individual Match Play is now up to the quarter finals, and the matches to be played by 26th April are: Sandra Jarman v Helen Ross, Tayla Harvey v Laurell Gassmann, Trish Harvey v Robyn and Jan Moad v Shirley Grenfell (this match has been played and Shirley won 2/1). Good

Good luck to all players! Please remember to book your matches with the Pro Shop.

Have a great week.