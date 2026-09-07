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The school boys’ basketball games were held on Thursday afternoon, August 27, last week after Tuesday’s games were cancelled due to water leaks on the courts. It was great for the boys to return to the courts, with everyone ready to enjoy some competitive basketball. The competition saw local school boys’ teams come together to compete, have fun and show their skills on the court. There was plenty of enthusiasm from the players as they got back into the action and enjoyed an afternoon of basketball.