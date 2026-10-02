Wentworth Women Golf results: Wednesday, September 23.

Event: 18-hole Stableford, in conjunction with a coloured ball Stableford team event.

Another fine day on the course saw some great scores across all three grades.

Katrina Ferris won A Grade with a magnificent 39 points. Ferris really hit her straps today; she struck the ball well and was happy with her game. Well done, Katrina, on a great round. Runner-up was Helena Ross, also with a great score of 39 points. Ross was in good form today – well played. Third place went to Ophelia Heffernan with a very good score of 35 points.

B Grade was won by Sue Gander with a sensational 42 points. Gander played a very consistent game today and knocked in a few good putts – great round, Sue. Runner-up was Sandra Jarman, who finished with a wonderful 37 points. She really hit her drives well today; well done. Third place went to Ros Fuller with a steady 36 points.

C Grade was won by Cindy White with a sizzling-hot 45 points. White was on fire today and played some incredible golf. Congratulations on one of your best rounds to date; keep up the great work. Runner-up with a very impressive 40 points was Leone Dalton, who played extremely well. Great golfing, Leone. Third place went to Belinda Barrett with a very nice 39 points.

The coloured ball team event was won by Lee Pickett, Ross, and Jarman, who played some wonderful individual golf. They really combined well as a team and had a sensational day. They also managed not to lose their coloured ball, which helps. Well played.

Nearest the Pins were won by Sue Healey (3rd), Gander (5th), Helen Ross (6th), and Dawn Mendham (13th).

Drive and Pitch were won by Taua Holmes (9th) and Pickett (17th).

Ball competition winners were Jarman, Rachel Kelly, Leslie Wright, Robyn Newey, Heffernan, and Mendham.

The 4BBB matchplay final has been decided, with Annie Beaumont and Barrett defeating Gander and Helen Hubbard. Beaumont and Barrett were both in good form, played very consistent golf for the whole round, and were very hard to run down. Congratulations on a great win, and well done to Gander and Hubbard, who really tried hard, but Beaumont and Barrett were just too good on the day.

Next week is the 27-hole Foursome Championships, which is always a great day. Enjoy and have fun – don’t be too hard on your partner!

The year is moving along at a fast pace, so here are some dates to save:

Wednesday, October 7: the course will be closed for coring.

Friday, November 6: Silver Teams Event at Wentworth. More information will follow in due course.

Friday, December 11: Women’s Christmas Party.

Wednesday, December 16: Christmas Cheer and Presentation Day.