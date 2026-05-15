Last weekend was a huge weekend for the Orange City Rugby Club as they hosted crosstown rivals Orange Emus at Pride Park. The Orange City Lions were victorious across the board, in all grades except Colts. In the first grade clash pictures here, the Emus fought valiantly to the final whistle, but the Lions held back their relentless attack to secure the win 23-19. For this round, Orange City ran out in replica jerseys of those worn by the 1976 premiership side, the very first ever 1st Grade title for the club.