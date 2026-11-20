Cavalier Golf Results:

Thirteen Cavalier golfers lined up on Sunday morning attempting to master the front nine at Wentworth.

Overnight rain freshened the course which is in magnificent condition.

Bill Clingham recorded a fine 43 off the stick to finish with a net 30 & bragging rights for the week, second place was filled by Craig Rochester with a magnificent 39 off the stick and a net 31, third place went to Jimmy Splithoff with a 48 off the stick and a net 32.5.

NTPs: 3rd- Michael McGovern, 5th- Billy Clingham, and 6th- Chris Lynch.

The Encouragement Award was collected by Dave Watts.

The 4BBB Stableford was won by John Pritchard and Charlie Ginty with 25 pts.

No Cavaliers Golf this weekend due to the Wentworth Open being played.

Happy golfing and have a great week!